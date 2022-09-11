Denver-area police officer killed in the line of duty

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:28 AM MDT
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - An Arvada police officer lost his life while responding to a call overnight.

The police department says the officer was killed after responding to a reported disturbance but have not released any other details at this time. The suspect is in custody.

Fellow officers lined the streets at 5:30 a.m. as the fallen officer was escorted in a procession from Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The Arvada police chief is expected to speak later Sunday.

