Denver-area police officer killed in the line of duty
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - An Arvada police officer lost his life while responding to a call overnight.
The police department says the officer was killed after responding to a reported disturbance but have not released any other details at this time. The suspect is in custody.
The officer was responding to a disturbance in the 5700 block of W 51st Ave. when he was killed. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available. #APDPDLodd— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2022
Fellow officers lined the streets at 5:30 a.m. as the fallen officer was escorted in a procession from Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The Arvada police chief is expected to speak later Sunday.
