Denver-area police officer killed in the line of duty

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - An Arvada police officer lost his life while responding to a call overnight.

It is with a heavy heart & deep sorrow that we inform you an Arvada Police Officer has been killed serving his community. The officer was responding to a call for service when he was killed. #ArvadaPDLODD — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2022

The police department says the officer was killed after responding to a reported disturbance but have not released any other details at this time. The suspect is in custody.

The officer was responding to a disturbance in the 5700 block of W 51st Ave. when he was killed. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and more information will be released as it becomes available. #APDPDLodd — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) September 11, 2022

Fellow officers lined the streets at 5:30 a.m. as the fallen officer was escorted in a procession from Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The Arvada police chief is expected to speak later Sunday.

