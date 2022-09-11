Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a car fire in Southern Colorado near Highway 24 this morning.

Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. The fire has officially been put out but Landmark Lane continues to be blocked off until further notice.

Flames and big black smoke could be seen in the sky. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they are expecting arson. They say the owner of the vehicle may be a suspect. An Arson Investigation is being requested. Police say the owner of the vehicle has been taken to the hospital.

11 News will continue to update as we learn more.

#Breaking: Unexpectedly saw this on my way to work. Big car fire in a neighborhood near Chelton and Highway. This is by where I live. Colorado Springs Fire is working to put this out. pic.twitter.com/viYnPw6094 — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) September 11, 2022

#Breaking: Colorado Springs Fire was able to put out the car fire. As you can see, it’s pretty scorched. This is on Landmark Lane off of Chelton Road. You could see crazy black smoke in the air. Landmark Lane continues to be blocked off until further notice. pic.twitter.com/BqqsQB8Ai1 — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) September 11, 2022

