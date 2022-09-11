Car fire near Highway 24 closes off neighborhood
Firefighters are putting out the car fire near Landmark Lane and Chelton Road. This is by Highway 24. The fire has officially been put out but Landmark Lane continues to be blocked off until further notice. No injuries to report at this time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a car fire in Southern Colorado near Highway 24 this morning.
Flames and big black smoke could be seen in the sky. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they are expecting arson. They say the owner of the vehicle may be a suspect. An Arson Investigation is being requested. Police say the owner of the vehicle has been taken to the hospital.
11 News will continue to update as we learn more.
