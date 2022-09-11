1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and another critically injured after a car rolled down a hill early Sunday morning.

Police tell 11 News the driver was likely speeding while traveling in the area of Barnes and Charlotte Parkway just before 1 a.m. He lost control and went over a bridge; the car tumbled downhill and then landed on its roof in the middle of Sand Creek.

Firefighters worked to free both people from the vehicle afterward, but the passenger had died on scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Along with speeding, police say the driver may have been drinking. He will likely be facing charges.

