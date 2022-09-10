SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday.

The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and needed to be medically cleared before being taken to the Costilla County Jail.

No officers or residents were injured in the incident. Last time this article was updated, the suspect had not been publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
Logun Jordan
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)
Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed
CRIME (GFX)
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
Fire in Larimer County 9/8/22.
Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday

Latest News

Chilly Saturday!
Chilly Saturday!
Pueblo deadly shooting 8/31/2022
Mother of 5 shot and killed in Pueblo
ATM Theft 9/8/22.
WANTED: 2 people caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Pueblo restaurant
9/9/22
WATCH: Burglars caught on camera stealing ATM from Pueblo restaurant