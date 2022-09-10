SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday.

The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and needed to be medically cleared before being taken to the Costilla County Jail.

No officers or residents were injured in the incident. Last time this article was updated, the suspect had not been publicly identified.

