Four vehicle crash shuts down busy intersection in Pueblo
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. As you can see, each of the cars in this crash has extensive damage. Police say the intersection and surrounding intersections will be closed for several hours to process the scene.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating into what led to four car crash in Pueblo this morning.
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. As you can see, each of the cars in this crash has extensive damage. The extent of any injuries the drivers may have is unknown at this time.
Police say the intersection and surrounding intersections will be closed for several hours to process the scene.
Police is asking everyone to avoid the area at this time. 11 News will continue to update you as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.