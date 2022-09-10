Four vehicle crash shuts down busy intersection in Pueblo

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. As you can see, each of the cars in this crash has extensive damage. Police say the intersection and surrounding intersections will be closed for several hours to process the scene.
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. As...
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. As you can see, each of the cars in this crash has extensive damage. Police say the intersection and surrounding intersections will be closed for several hours to process the scene.(Pueblo Police Twitter)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are investigating into what led to four car crash in Pueblo this morning.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. As you can see, each of the cars in this crash has extensive damage. The extent of any injuries the drivers may have is unknown at this time.

Police say the intersection and surrounding intersections will be closed for several hours to process the scene.

Police is asking everyone to avoid the area at this time. 11 News will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logun Jordan
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
CRIME (GFX)
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
File photo.
SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Sexual assault investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman reportedly attacked by ‘unknown’ male

Latest News

Police tell 11 News they received a call of a person sleeping in a stolen vehicle outside of an...
Stolen vehicle suspect rams police cruiser into Auto Zone
Cool & Drizzly Saturday
Chilly Saturday!
Pine Creek wins.
Friday Night Endzone : Week three
Walmart and King Soopers moving to eliminate plastic bags by the end of the year
Colorado retailers getting rid of plastic bags