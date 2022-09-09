WANTED: 2 people caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Pueblo restaurant

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A brazen crime was caught on camera this week in Pueblo and now police are asking for help with identifying the suspects.

Pueblo Police are reporting the crime happened Thursday before 4 a.m. at Graham’s Grill. The restaurant is in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road. The owner of the restaurant told police a large amount of liquor was stolen from them on Sept. 4.

If you recognize either suspect in the video at the top of this article, or if you have information that could help investigators, call 719-553-3281

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.