WANTED: 2 people caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Pueblo restaurant

9/8/22. Call 719-553-3281 with information that could help investigators.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A brazen crime was caught on camera this week in Pueblo and now police are asking for help with identifying the suspects.

Pueblo Police are reporting the crime happened Thursday before 4 a.m. at Graham’s Grill. The restaurant is in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road. The owner of the restaurant told police a large amount of liquor was stolen from them on Sept. 4.

If you recognize either suspect in the video at the top of this article, or if you have information that could help investigators, call 719-553-3281

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)
Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed
Logun Jordan
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
Fire in Larimer County 9/8/22.
Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday
CRIME (GFX)
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified

Latest News

9/9/22
WATCH: Burglars caught on camera stealing ATM from Pueblo restaurant
Fire in Larimer County 9/8/22.
Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday
Great horned owl stuck in a net at a baseball field in Colorado 9/8/22.
Great horned owl rescued in Boulder
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Sexual assault investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman reportedly attacked by ‘unknown’ male