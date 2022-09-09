Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

Logun Jordan
Logun Jordan(Custer County Sheriff's Office facebook)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on a motorcycle into Custer County, lost control and crashed near CR 66 and CR 271. The suspect then fled on foot in a northerly direction.

Custer and Fremont counties both used the Everbridge System to send an emergency alert to residents in that local area on both sides of the county line to shelter in place, that has since been lifted. A drone was used to search the area along with deputies on foot and a K9 from Cañon City. The search lasted about two hours.

Ultimately, the suspect was not located. Deputies say the suspect may have been picked up by a vehicle and taken out of the area before the backup deputies arrived. Fremont deputies returned to the residence where he was staying and did not locate him during a second search. A second drone search was conducted after dark using an infrared camera.

While deputies were searching the area, a homeowner, in the search area, fired a pistol shot. This gunshot was unrelated to the search and caused additional confusion for the deputies searching. Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect is described as 6′3″, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Jordan reportedly has cut his hair shorter than in the photo in this article.

If you see Logun Jordan or have information about his location, deputies ask you call Sgt. Tilley at the Fremont County Sheriffs Office: 719-276-5555 x8.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
Colorado Springs Utilities outages 9/7/2022
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs
Fire in Larimer County 9/8/22.
Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday
House fire on Snowberry Circle in Colorado Springs
Neighbors help get homeowner, dog out of burning home

Latest News

CRIME (GFX)
Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified
The mayor touched on several topics including rising crime, affordable housing, and...
WATCH - Mayor Suthers delivers final "State of the City" address
Local British citizen shows family keepsake from the Queen
Local reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death
Motor Vehicle Theft Rate
CSI: Colorado is #1 state in the U.S. for car theft, Pueblo ranks #9 for cities