Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on a motorcycle into Custer County, lost control and crashed near CR 66 and CR 271. The suspect then fled on foot in a northerly direction.

Custer and Fremont counties both used the Everbridge System to send an emergency alert to residents in that local area on both sides of the county line to shelter in place, that has since been lifted. A drone was used to search the area along with deputies on foot and a K9 from Cañon City. The search lasted about two hours.

Ultimately, the suspect was not located. Deputies say the suspect may have been picked up by a vehicle and taken out of the area before the backup deputies arrived. Fremont deputies returned to the residence where he was staying and did not locate him during a second search. A second drone search was conducted after dark using an infrared camera.

While deputies were searching the area, a homeowner, in the search area, fired a pistol shot. This gunshot was unrelated to the search and caused additional confusion for the deputies searching. Fortunately, no one was struck by the bullet.

The suspect is described as 6′3″, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Jordan reportedly has cut his hair shorter than in the photo in this article.

If you see Logun Jordan or have information about his location, deputies ask you call Sgt. Tilley at the Fremont County Sheriffs Office: 719-276-5555 x8.

