Princeton University offers free tuition for some families

Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and...
Most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board at Princeton University.(Jon Niola / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Students can go to Princeton University for free if their family earns less than $100,000.

The Ivy League school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday.

Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000.

Now, most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board.

Princeton said about 1,500 undergraduates, which is about a quarter of the undergraduate student body, will get this aid.

Also under the new policies, which take effect next fall, more scholarship funding will go to families earning less than $150,000 a year.

Other Ivy League schools have also recently boosted financial aid for their students.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)
Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed
Fire in Larimer County 9/8/22.
Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday
Colorado Springs Utilities outages 9/7/2022
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs
House fire on Snowberry Circle in Colorado Springs
Neighbors help get homeowner, dog out of burning home

Latest News

Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden smile while standing with Britain's Queen...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
Major League Baseball adopts a pitch clock, limits shifts and installs bigger bases for 2023...
MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
LIVE: Charles becomes king, addresses nation; Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Proud Boys Hawaii leader, friend plead guilty in Jan. 6 riot