Man shot in eastern Colorado Springs; suspect fled but identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mallard Drive, near Fountain Blvd. and Chelton, around 1:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived on scene, but was “positively identified.”

The suspect has not been publicly identified as of Friday morning. We will update this article as we learn more.

