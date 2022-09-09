Great horned owl rescued in Boulder

Great horned owl stuck in a net at a baseball field in Colorado 9/8/22.
Great horned owl stuck in a net at a baseball field in Colorado 9/8/22.(BPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police shared details on the rescue of a great horned owl that took place on Thursday.

The agency is reporting the owl was stuck in a net at a baseball field. Animal Protection with the Boulder Police Department helped free the bird as it is expected to make a full recovery!

“Thank you to the kind community members who notified & helped us,” the Boulder Police Department posted to Twitter along with photos:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)
Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed
Fire in Larimer County 9/8/22.
Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday
Colorado Springs Utilities outages 9/7/2022
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs
House fire on Snowberry Circle in Colorado Springs
Neighbors help get homeowner, dog out of burning home

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Sexual assault investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman reportedly attacked by ‘unknown’ male
Photos of Suzanne Morphew provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned
Beverly Carlson
Church, senior living center help fulfill 80-year-old’s wish of hearing brass band play again
Beverly Carlson
WATCH: Church and senior center put on special concert