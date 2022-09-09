Great horned owl rescued in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police shared details on the rescue of a great horned owl that took place on Thursday.

The agency is reporting the owl was stuck in a net at a baseball field. Animal Protection with the Boulder Police Department helped free the bird as it is expected to make a full recovery!

“Thank you to the kind community members who notified & helped us,” the Boulder Police Department posted to Twitter along with photos:

BPD Animal Protection helped free this great horned owl that was stuck in the net at Potts Field yesterday. Though he was exhausted & had some soft tissue damage, he should make a full recovery! Thank you to the kind community members who notified & helped us! #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/C7vz9XkK5Q — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 9, 2022

