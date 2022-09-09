Great horned owl rescued in Boulder
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police shared details on the rescue of a great horned owl that took place on Thursday.
The agency is reporting the owl was stuck in a net at a baseball field. Animal Protection with the Boulder Police Department helped free the bird as it is expected to make a full recovery!
“Thank you to the kind community members who notified & helped us,” the Boulder Police Department posted to Twitter along with photos:
