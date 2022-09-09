Fire prompts evacuations in Larimer County north of Fort Collins on Thursday

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a fire that prompted evacuations north of Fort Collins on Thursday.

At about 4:30 p.m. the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued the following message to the public:

“This is the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office with an emergency message. We are working a fire southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66. Residents should evacuate the area immediately.

Text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates. Go to nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area. Please do not call 911 unless you are in danger. Thank you.”

At about 6:10 p.m. the evacuation area was expanded. An estimated size of the fire was not available last time this article was updated at 6:15 p.m.

