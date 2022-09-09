Coloradans react to Queen Elizabeth’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans are reacting to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

11 News visited The Great British Food Company near UCCS Thursday after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death. Reporter Natalie Devereaux spoke with a man from Britain, who now lives thousands of miles away, here in Colorado Springs.

“I was at first not surprised, but then upon reflection, you start to think that well, I’m not really sad but perhaps a little bit nostalgic. She had a great life and great reign and we should celebrate her Majesty and look forward to the next reign,” said Nick Davey.

Davey’s family is overseas, but after his parents died, a card from Queen Elizabeth herself is one of the few keepsakes Davey has to remember them by. It was a card celebrating their Diamond Wedding, which Davey says is 60 years of marriage.

“Me being over here of course, when they died, I was only able to bring certain things back with me as momentos so it’s nice to have something like this,” said Davey.

Reporter Natalie Devereaux also spoke with a Colorado professor from Britain about what could be next for the Monarchy.

“Most Britts have only lived under queen Elizabeth so the institution Monarchy has become synonymous with this person this individual Elizabeth,” said Peter Harris, political science professor at Colorado State University. “Over the long term though, I do think it’s fair fair to say with Charles as monarch, less popular than his mother, there may be question marks over the future.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to social media Thursday saying, “She brought compassion, kindness, and dedication to her job every day, and is mourned not only by her subjects but by people across the world.”

Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper said, “Queen Elizabeth served as a symbol of strength to the British people as she fostered a strong alliance with America.”

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said, “Queen Elizabeth II was a resilient and devoted leader who strengthened the special relationship between our two countries.”

