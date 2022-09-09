Church, senior living center help fulfill 80-year-old’s wish of hearing brass band play again

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a special concert for a special lady.

A decades-long member of Tri-Lakes United Methodist in Monument, 80-year-old Beverly Carlson has been unable to attend services as much as she would like due to declining health. She recently told friends how much she longed to hear the church’s brass ensemble again.

“They have six pieces and they often play at the church services and she always enjoyed it,” said Beverly’s son Dan Fink. “They have a beautiful sound, and we even went to a couple of the concerts they had around Christmas as well.”

Beverly is a resident at Stone Creek of Flying Horse senior living center. Her women’s group from her church frequently comes to Stone Creek to spend time with her.

“They’ve all been in and out and rotating to come visit,” Dan said. “She’d been talking about how she missed the sound of the brass band or something like that, and that’s all anybody needed to hear.”

Unbeknownst to Dan, Beverly’s friends, her church, and her living facility joined forces to bring the brass band to her.

“I was on my way here and I didn’t know this was going on, and Deb [Maddox, director of community relations at Stone Creek] says, ‘Is it okay if a brass band comes to play Wednesday?’ and I’m all, ‘What? I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ ‘There’s a brass band coming, your mom kind of ordered it up,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, great, my rascally mother ordered up a brass band!’” Dan told 11 News.

Wednesday night, music filled Stone Creek.

“There were a number of residents here to listen as well. It was a good night for everybody,” Dan said.

Especially for the VIP in the audience.

“It was a wonderful night of celebrating. ... I’m just so thankful,” Beverly told 11 News.

“We have a fabulous church. Just fabulous. And they’ll do anything to help.”

Dan says he’s deeply touched that Beverly’s church and her home would go to such lengths to help make a dream come true.

“It’s just really amazing from my standpoint to see the outpouring of love for my mother from the entire church community and also from the Stone Creek Community as well.

“Everybody loves my mother!”

