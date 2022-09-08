WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs mayor delivers State of the City Address

By Carel Lajara
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver his 8th State of the City address at the Broadmoor.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article.

Mayor Suthers is expected to talk about the city’s goals and accomplishments regarding infrastructure, economic growth, and community collaboration. The Mayor will also highlight current challenges and discuss possible solutions.

The State of the City address is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and presented by Weidner Apartment Homes.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Generic heat graphic.
Colorado school district closing early 2 days this week because of the heat
Brighton police say the suspect was driving this Dodge Durango, which had a bar of red and blue...
Alleged police impersonator in Colorado pulls over real deputy
Charlotte Chavez.
Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities outages 9/7/2022
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs

Latest News

Slower fall travel season expected at Colorado Springs Airport after busy summer
Slower fall travel season expected at Colorado Springs Airport after busy summer
"When we think of how can we save the most lives? We look at what caused the most deaths....
New workshops in El Paso County aim to help with suicide prevention
9.8.22
HOT for now... relief by Friday
House fire on Snowberry Circle in Colorado Springs
Neighbors help get homeowner, dog out of burning home