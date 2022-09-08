WATCH LIVE: Colorado Springs mayor delivers State of the City Address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver his 8th State of the City address at the Broadmoor.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article.

Mayor Suthers is expected to talk about the city’s goals and accomplishments regarding infrastructure, economic growth, and community collaboration. The Mayor will also highlight current challenges and discuss possible solutions.

The State of the City address is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and presented by Weidner Apartment Homes.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.