‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
Bruno is the show's first character with autism.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Generic heat graphic.
Colorado school district closing early 2 days this week because of the heat
Brighton police say the suspect was driving this Dodge Durango, which had a bar of red and blue...
Alleged police impersonator in Colorado pulls over real deputy
Charlotte Chavez.
Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities outages 9/7/2022
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs

Latest News

FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries
Slower fall travel season expected at Colorado Springs Airport after busy summer
Slower fall travel season expected at Colorado Springs Airport after busy summer
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, holds a landmine sniffer dog, Jack Russell...
Blinken, in Kyiv, unveils $2 billion in US military aid for Europe
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Higher rates won’t likely cause deep US recession