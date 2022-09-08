Power outages reported across Colorado Springs

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting two power outages in Colorado Springs.

They are north and west of downtown Colorado Spring, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area.

As of 8:00 p.m. crews are on the way to investigate a transformer at a substation. Utilities says they will know more when the issue is identified.

Colorado Springs Utilities reports the estimated restoration is after 11 p.m.

It was first reported before 7:30 p.m.

Right now there is no cause.

Here is the map for the latest on power outages: https://s3.amazonaws.com/outagemap.csu.com/external/default.html.

