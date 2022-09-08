Power outages reported across Colorado Springs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting two power outages in Colorado Springs.
They are north and west of downtown Colorado Spring, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area.
As of 8:00 p.m. crews are on the way to investigate a transformer at a substation. Utilities says they will know more when the issue is identified.
Colorado Springs Utilities reports the estimated restoration is after 11 p.m.
It was first reported before 7:30 p.m.
Right now there is no cause.
Here is the map for the latest on power outages: https://s3.amazonaws.com/outagemap.csu.com/external/default.html.
