Police: Gunman who shot 4 senior citizens in Milwaukee found dead after weeks on run

One of the victims was from Colorado Springs, who says she played dead to stay alive.
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and legs. She hopes to be able to walk again in nine to 12 weeks.(Source: WISN via CNN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM MDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KKTV) - The suspect accused of gunning down four senior citizens and then going on the run was found dead Tuesday.

Nearly three weeks after the shooting, the Milwaukee Police Department says officers tracked suspect Leslie Bost to a house in the city. Officers reportedly knocked on the door and identified themselves -- and moments later, they heard gunfire.

Bost was then found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives have not released a motive for why the suspect opened fire on a family gathering on the night of Aug. 24.

“Being military, I fell to the floor and just played dead,” said Carrie Barnhill, an 88-year-old Air Force veteran from Colorado Springs who was visiting her sister at the time of the shooting. She told a Milwaukee news reporter that she stayed as still as she could, even as she was repeatedly shot.

“I did not move because being retired from the Air Force, I knew that would be a sign that I was still alive.”

Barnhill, her brother-in-law and a family friend all survived the shooting, but her 82-year-old sister Shirley Mallory was killed.

“The only way that I can find peace is I have to forgive him and go on with my life,” Barnhill said of what the suspect did to her family. “God is not finished with me yet. So, I just thank the Lord for saving my life.”

Police say that after the shooting, Bost set fire to the house next door. The home reportedly belonged to his deceased mother.

Prior to his death, he had been facing numerous charges, including homicide.

