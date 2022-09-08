Walmarts in Colorado plan to eliminate single-use carryout bags in ‘early 2023,’ signs in several Colorado-area Walmarts stating it would be earlier to be removed

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs appeared to be ditching plastic bags this month, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart.

A couple days after 11 News reached out about the signs, a representative with corporate stated they are working to remove the posted signs at this location and similar signs at other stores in the area.

“Walmart has been exploring alternatives to single-use carryout bags from our stores since 2021 while prioritizing our customers’ convenience and product safety, including through the Beyond the Bag Consortium. In the U.S., we have transitioned from plastic bags in Vermont, Maine and New Jersey and, starting early 2023, we expect to eliminate single-use carryout bags in Colorado as well—with reusable bags available for purchase at multiple prices. For instore and curbside delivery, we will continue to encourage our customers to bring their own bags and/or purchase reusable bags and will be switching to reusable paper bags for delivery. Walmart remains committed to identifying solutions that are scalable, convenient and sustainable.”

A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign read:

“ATTN: CUSTOMERS

PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING AWAY ON SEPTEMBER 15TH

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN OR PURCHASE REUSABLE BAGS IN STORE

ANY QUESTIONS FEEL FREE TO ASK ANY MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT

THANK YOU,

YOUR MONUMENT WALMART”

11 News started reaching out to Walmart Wednesday morning in regard to the decision. A reporter for 11 News walked into the Walmart and confirmed the signs were posted, including one by reusable bags for sale. As mentioned earlier in this article, corporate plans on having those signs removed.

A law was passed in Colorado that bans single-use plastic bags and polystyrene packaging starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with some exceptions. Before the ban takes place, businesses impacted will need to start implementing a 10-cent bag free on Jan. 1, 2023.

Walmart stores across the country have been implementing new rules regarding plastic bags in connection with the “Beyond the Bag” program.

