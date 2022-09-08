Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Generic heat graphic.
Colorado school district closing early 2 days this week because of the heat
Brighton police say the suspect was driving this Dodge Durango, which had a bar of red and blue...
Alleged police impersonator in Colorado pulls over real deputy
Charlotte Chavez.
Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado
Colorado Springs Utilities outages 9/7/2022
Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs

Latest News

Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to ‘steal’ nuclear plant
Mourners outside of Buckingham Palace read the official notice from the palace on Queen...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
9/8/22
Colorado Springs mayor gets emotional while thanking wife in his final State of the City address
WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor delivers State of the City Address