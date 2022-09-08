Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, requests to have seized property returned

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man who was once facing murder charges tied to the disappearance of his wife is now looking to reclaim property that was seized by authorities.

Barry Morphew is scheduled to appear in court on October 25 for a hearing. According to court documents, a motion to return property was filed May 26. Barry had his criminal charges tied to the disappearance of Suzanne dismissed on April 18. According to the motion, the prosecution has been in possession of Barry’s property for more than two years and, “there is no link between the property to the location or circumstances of Mrs. Morphew’s disappearance.”

Suzanne was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 in Salida area. To date, her body has not been found.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Suzanne is asked to call 719-312-7530.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near hear Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

-April 18, 2022 Murder charges dismissed

