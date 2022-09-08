1 injured in northeast Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening.

“Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to a portion of the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” a lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Solar Ridge Drive near Barnes and Powers just after 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. The victim had been shot at least one time. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

No further details about the shooting have been released at the time of this writing. Detectives are still trying to get information on a suspect.

Anyone with knowledge on the case who prefers to stay anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

