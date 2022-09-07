Wildfire in Southern California kills 2, forces thousands to flee

HEMET, Calif. (KKTV) - A fire burning in Southern California has already claimed two lives and forced thousands to evacuate.

The Fairview Fire erupted Monday and is burning near the town of Hemet, located in the San Jacinto Valley between Los Angeles and San Diego. It’s destroyed at least seven buildings and damaged numerous others.

Authorities say the two people killed were found in the same area and appear to have been trying to flee when they were trapped by flames.

California is in the midst of a searing heat wave, which has the state inching closer and closer to rolling blackouts to alleviate the strain on the electric grid. Thus far, the state hasn’t had to order any planned outages but warned residents that it could happen in demand exceeds supply. Temperatures in parts of the state have been well over 100 degrees.

The Fairview Fire ignited on the heels of a wildfire in Northern California near the town of Weed, which has also claimed two lives.

