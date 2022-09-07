Threat at Denver university cleared
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:12 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A threat at a Denver university has been cleared.
Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Regis University in Denver tweeted “Three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse; one of them was seen carrying a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun.”
According to Regis University, Denver police secured the campus by vehicle patrol and by clearing the buildings by entry teams.
The threat was announced cleared on social media around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Report anything out of the ordinary or suspicious to Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or to Denver Police Department via 911. Denver police will remain in the area through the night.
