Threat at Denver university cleared

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A threat at a Denver university has been cleared.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Regis University in Denver tweeted “Three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse; one of them was seen carrying a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun.”

RU Alert: Northwest Denver Campus Lockdown

Three men were seen on campus heading east toward the Fieldhouse; one of them was seen carrying a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Get to a secure location and remain indoors until the all clear. DPD has been notified. — Regis University (@RegisUniversity) September 7, 2022

According to Regis University, Denver police secured the campus by vehicle patrol and by clearing the buildings by entry teams.

The threat was announced cleared on social media around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Report anything out of the ordinary or suspicious to Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or to Denver Police Department via 911. Denver police will remain in the area through the night.

