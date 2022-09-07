Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was seriously injured following a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reporting they received a call just after 3 p.m. for a crash on southbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, close to mile marker 122. CSP says first responders had to perform CPR on the driver who was eventually taken to a Colorado Springs hospital by ambulance.

As of 5:15 p.m., one lane of southbound I-25 was closed in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The person involved has not been publicly identified.

