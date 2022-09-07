Recount lawsuit filed by indicted Colorado clerk and recorder thrown out by judge

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A last-ditch effort by an indicted Colorado clerk and recorder to contest an election loss was ended by a judge.

In June, Tina Peters of Mesa County lost her bid to become the Republican party nominee for Colorado secretary of state. An ensuing recount doubled down on those results, handing Peters just 13 additional votes and keeping her firmly behind winner Pam Anderson, who received 43 percent of the vote to Peters’ 29 percent. A third candidate, Mike O’Donnell, carried the remainder of the ballots.

Following the recount, Peters sued Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and all of the other clerks and recorders in the state over the way they conducted the recount. Tuesday, a judge threw out the lawsuit, stating that under Colorado election law he only had the authority to consider recount challenges while the recount was underway. Peters did not ask for the recount to be stopped until hours after the results were certified.

Peters’ run for Colorado’s chief election official made national headlines following her arrest and indictment earlier this year for alleged voting system tampering, as well as for her embrace of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims, the latter which saw her removal from overseeing Mesa County’s election in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.