Police impersonator in Colorado pulls over real deputy

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Oops!

A police impersonator pulled over a vehicle in Brighton over the weekend -- only to find a real deputy behind the wheel.

“It seemed a little strange to this off-duty deputy,” Brighton Police Department spokesperson Kylynn Delohery told sister station CBS Denver.

According to Delohery, suspect Jose Flores Ortiz turned on red and blue flashing lights, brake-checked the Adams County deputy, and forced him onto the shoulder on I-76. He then sauntered up to the car dressed in a security shirt and flashing a silver badge.

He was promptly arrested by the real law enforcement officer.

“The off-duty deputy actually used the word charged his vehicle,” Delohery said of the suspect’s behavior. The deputy was reportedly worried for his safety and pulled his firearm on the suspect before detaining him.

The phony officer then ended up in the very real Adams County jail.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.