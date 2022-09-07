Monument Walmart is getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart.

A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:

“ATTN: CUSTOMERS

PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING AWAY ON SEPTEMBER 15TH

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN OR PURCHASE REUSABLE BAGS IN STORE

ANY QUESTIONS FEEL FREE TO ASK ANY MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT

THANK YOU,

YOUR MONUMENT WALMART”

11 News started reaching out to Walmart Wednesday morning in regards to the decision. As of 3:40 p.m., no one has been able to comment. It isn’t clear if other Walmarts in the area will be implementing a similar practice. A reporter for 11 News walked into the Walmart and confirmed the signs were posted, including one by reusable bags for sale.

A law was passed in Colorado that bans single-use plastic bags and polystyrene packaging starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with some exceptions. Before the ban takes place, businesses impacted will need to start implementing a 10-cent bag free on Jan. 1, 2023.

Walmart stores across the country have been implementing new rules regarding plastic bags in connection with the “Beyond the Bag” program.

When a representative with Walmart corporate gets back to 11 News, this article will be updated.

