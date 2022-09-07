Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver district attorney charged a 31-year-old woman with child abuse resulting in death.

According to the DA’s Office, Charlotte Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021 to reporter her one-year-old daughter, Betty, wasn’t breathing. Despite live-saving measures from staff at a hospital, Betty passed away. An autopsy report revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. The autopsy also showed naloxone and acetaminophen were present in her system. Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose.

The Denver DA’s Office shared details on the charges with the public on Wednesday. Chavez is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 2.

