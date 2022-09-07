Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution.

It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger.

Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic heat graphic.
Colorado school district closing early 2 days this week because of the heat
Sinkhole near downtown Colorado Springs.
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs
SWAT surrounds a fourplex near Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard on Sept. 7, 2022.
Suspect in custody following four-hour standoff in Pueblo
Dynamic physical therapy in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs business and owner to pay U.S. $400,000 in whistleblower case
Child hit and killed
Little girl dies after being hit by truck in south Colorado Springs

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal