Expect major traffic on I-25 Saturday as the AFA Falcons face off against the CU-Buffs

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Falcon Football is back -- and with it, traffic.

If you’re traveling the interstate Saturday, expect to be accompanied by thousands of your friends.

The Air Force Academy anticipates more than 40,000 people to attend Saturday’s home game versus the CU Buffs.

“Heavy traffic is expected from north of Colorado Springs as both north and south gates open to fans at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the 1:30 p.m. kick-off,” the academy said in a traffic advisement.

Because of ongoing construction at the north gate (exit 156B on I-25) -- not to mention the many CU fans expected to make the drive down from Boulder -- the AFA is encouraging locals to enter through the south gate off Academy Boulevard (exit 150) to help alleviate congestion at the north gate.

