El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Deputies say Ilhan Sharp has diminished mental capacity and doesn’t have his medication.

He was last seen wearing a dark red t-shirt, gray shorts, and carrying a blue Adidas backpack.

Sharp was last seen on Tuesday around 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Hamal Circle, that’s east of Palmer Lake.

If you see him call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.