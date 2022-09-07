Crews respond to a fire at a Colorado Springs apartment complex on Tuesday

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Tuesday for a possible kitchen fire.

The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. at the Aero Place Apartments along Lakehurst Drive. The neighborhood is near S. Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road on the southeast side of the city.

As of 6:50 p.m. the fire was still active and very few details were available. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

