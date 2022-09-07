Crews battle house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Just before 6 p.m. CSFD reported there was a working fire in the 4000 block of Cherry Plum Drive. The neighborhood is near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard.

The fire was fully extinguished before 6:30 p.m. CSFD is reporting two people were evaluated for minor injuries with one person taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4054 Cherry Plum Dr. Engine 19 is on scene reporting fire and smoke showing from the front of the home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 7, 2022

