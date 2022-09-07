Crews battle house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
Just before 6 p.m. CSFD reported there was a working fire in the 4000 block of Cherry Plum Drive. The neighborhood is near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard.
The fire was fully extinguished before 6:30 p.m. CSFD is reporting two people were evaluated for minor injuries with one person taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
