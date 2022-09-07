Crash closes part of a Colorado Springs roadway on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters had to extricate a person following a serious crash on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs Police received a call about a two-vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. near Paseo Road and E. Van Buren Road. The intersection is north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course and close to Stratton Elementary School.

Last time this article was updated, police didn’t have any details on possible injuries or the cause of the crash. Several lanes were closed as of 4:20 p.m.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a crash impacting traffic in the area and to highlights the rescue efforts of first responders.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with a person trapped at Paseo Rd/E. Van Buren. Be careful of emergency crews responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) September 7, 2022

