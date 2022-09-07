Colorado Springs turtle in the running for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

Snow White is in the running for America's Favorite Pet.
Snow White is in the running for America's Favorite Pet.(Maurice)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs turtle is in the running for “America’s Favorite Pet.”

The owner of “Snow White” reached out to 11 News on Wednesday as voting in the latest round of competition ends Thursday evening. Maurice says he’s had Snow White, a leucistic snapping turtle, since she was a hatchling. Maurice is a disabled combat veteran who was deployed twice, once to Iraq for 15 months and a second time to Afghanistan for 13 months. Maurice explained Snow White serves not only as a pet but as a support animal.

Click here to vote for Snow White.

The winner of America’s Favorite Pet received $10,000 and a feature piece for InTouch Magazine.

“Snow White should be America’s Favorite Pet because she’s one of a kind,” Maurice’s pitch to America’s Favorite pet reads. “Literally. She’s one of one. Another reason, she’s the best support animal a disabled veteran could ask for. She helps me deal with my PTSD and physical injuries I sustained while serving in Iraq/Afghanistan. She has helped me get through some very tough times. I love her so much and I do my best to spoil her every chance I get. She’s truly one in a billion!”

