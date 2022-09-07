Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach

Tina Peters mugshot.
Tina Peters mugshot.(Pitkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach.

Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.

Peters is accused of allowing an unauthorized person to break into her county’s election system.

Peters lost in the Colorado Primary as she was running for Secretary of State.

11 News partner KKCO is reporting Peters is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30 for a motions hearing with a trial set to start March 3.

Last month, her former chief deputy clerk pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the security breach under a deal that requires her to testify against Peters

