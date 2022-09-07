Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement from NFL, retires as Bronco

Emmanuel Sanders
Emmanuel Sanders(Denver Broncos)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is retiring after 12 years in the league.

“I’m ending my career as a Super Bowl champion,” Sanders announced in a video shared by the team Wednesday.

Sanders has had a journeyman career, playing for five teams in a dozen seasons. He called his years with the Broncos “wide receiver heaven,” getting to play alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, logging consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, and fulfilling the dream of every NFL player by winning a Super Bowl.

Sanders left the Broncos in 2019 but signed a one-day contract this season so he could officially retire a Bronco.

Read the full release from the team here.

