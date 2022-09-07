Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement from NFL, retires as Bronco

DENVER (KKTV) - Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is retiring after 12 years in the league.

“I’m ending my career as a Super Bowl champion,” Sanders announced in a video shared by the team Wednesday.

Sanders has had a journeyman career, playing for five teams in a dozen seasons. He called his years with the Broncos “wide receiver heaven,” getting to play alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, logging consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards, and fulfilling the dream of every NFL player by winning a Super Bowl.

Sanders left the Broncos in 2019 but signed a one-day contract this season so he could officially retire a Bronco.

1️⃣2️⃣ seasons

2️⃣ Pro Bowls

Super Bowl 50 Champion



Congrats on your retirement as a Bronco, @ESanders_10!#ThankYouE ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1VpwK1gIP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

