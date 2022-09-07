Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays that continued even after electricity was restored.

The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m. local time, and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on by 8 a.m., but airport officials told passengers that flights would be delayed.

The airport shut down roadways leading to the airport, which led to traffic backups on a nearby freeway. Austin police asked people to stay in their vehicles until the roadways reopened.

Transportation Security Administration checkpoints were open shortly after 8 a.m., but flight delays continued.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

