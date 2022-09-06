Woman killed in Colorado Springs nearly 30 years ago, police ask for help in cold case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are reaching out to the public asking for help in a cold case that is 27 years old.

On Sept. 6, 1995, officers found the body of Rosa Desalvo at the Citadel Village Apartments.

“Through the investigation, it was discovered the suspect likely entered through her open bedroom window and left through the front door,” police wrote in the cold case post. " Interviews with neighbors and friends developed the names of suspicious persons who might be suspects, but insufficient information was developed and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

