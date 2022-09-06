Woman killed in Colorado Springs nearly 30 years ago, police ask for help in cold case

Rosa Desalvo, victim in CSPD cold case.
Rosa Desalvo, victim in CSPD cold case.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are reaching out to the public asking for help in a cold case that is 27 years old.

On Sept. 6, 1995, officers found the body of Rosa Desalvo at the Citadel Village Apartments.

“Through the investigation, it was discovered the suspect likely entered through her open bedroom window and left through the front door,” police wrote in the cold case post. " Interviews with neighbors and friends developed the names of suspicious persons who might be suspects, but insufficient information was developed and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Cold Case Anniversary: Rosa Desalvo On September 6, 1995, at approximately 8:40 AM, CSPD officers responded to a...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
Child hit and killed
Little girl dies after being hit by truck in south Colorado Springs
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
Sinkhole near downtown Colorado Springs.
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs
Capitol Peak is about 14 miles from the town of Aspen and is considered one of the hardest...
Climber killed in fall of Colorado’s Capitol Peak

Latest News

Fall front arrives Friday
More heat today... relief by Friday
Pine Meadows Playground rendering.
Pine Meadows Playground at Fox Run Regional Park north of Colorado Springs now open
Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!
COVID-19 booster
New COVID-19 booster rolling out across Colorado