Water main break creates sinkhole in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A downtown Springs intersection remains closed Tuesday morning for a massive water main break.

The break caused a large sinkhole to open in the middle of the street at Boulder and Prairie Monday afternoon. Water poured out of the hole, flooding the roadway until utility crews could shut the water off.

A water main break caused a large sinkhole to form in Colorado Springs.

The break is only affecting a few water customers, but the roadway will be closed until Colorado Springs Utilities workers can repair the break and pave over the sinkhole. The public is advised to avoid the area.

