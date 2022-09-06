WATCH: Colorado child killed by truck prompts discussion on kids and road safety

WATCH: Colorado child killed by truck prompts discussion on kids and road safety
By Carel Lajara
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vehicle crashes in which children are severely injured or killed happen more often than most people think. Just this past Monday, a 6-year-old girl in Colorado Springs was killed when she was hit by a truck while riding her bike in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

This week, Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sits with Director for Kids and Car Safety Amber Rollins in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about how we can prevent these tragedies from happening and the alarming rate at which they occur.

