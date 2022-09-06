WANTED: Suspect sought after ‘lewd’ acts against college-aged women in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Boulder are asking for help with identifying a person they believe committed “lewd” acts in front of several women.

The suspect is described as a well-groomed male about 6 feet tall with a medium build and dark hair between the ages of 18 and 25. Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed at the bottom of this article. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 reference case 22-8786.

The incidents in question happened in the University Hill neighborhood.

Police shared details on each of the incidents, starting on Saturday:

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:44 a.m. in the 1100 block 11th Street. The suspect entered the apartment through the unlocked front door. The victim was sleeping and awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. The suspect ran out of the apartment. The suspect was wearing a black gator face mask, dark hoodie, and black pants.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 5:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. It’s unknown how the suspect entered the apartment, but the front door was unlocked, and the windows were open. The victim awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. She later noticed her car keys and car had been stolen. Another victim at the same location also reported that the suspect stole her car keys. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants.

The third incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 at 6:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. The suspect entered the basement-level apartment through an unlocked window. The victim awoke to the suspect touching her in a sexual manner. The suspect then went into another bedroom in the apartment and was confronted by a second victim. The suspect was wearing a red Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt.

Boulder Police have increased patrols & are investigating a series of burglaries & sexual contacts on University Hill over the weekend. The victims were college-aged females & detectives believe there could be additional victims. Details: https://t.co/2CdmmC5bhq #Boulder pic.twitter.com/zfqMoYzSnF — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) September 6, 2022

