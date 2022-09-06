Standoff underway in southwest Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities asked the public to avoid an area on the southwest side of Pueblo on Tuesday.

At about 3:15 p.m. the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the following:

“Sheriff’s deputies are in negotiations with a barricaded subject in the 2100 block of Norman Ln. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.”

The neighborhood is off Surfwood Lane between Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

