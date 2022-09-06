Pine Meadows Playground at Fox Run Regional Park north of Colorado Springs now open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new playground north of Colorado Springs is now open to the public!

The Pine Meadows playground at Fox Run Regional Park was replaced this summer with an ADA-accessible playground. Originally, the playground was expected to be open to the public in early July of this year. It opened in early September.

Fox Run Regional Park is located at 2110 Stella Drive west of Roller Coaster Road. The area is just north of Colorado Springs.

