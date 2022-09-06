Pine Meadows Playground at Fox Run Regional Park north of Colorado Springs now open

Pine Meadows Playground rendering.
Pine Meadows Playground rendering.(El Paso County/play&park structures)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new playground north of Colorado Springs is now open to the public!

The Pine Meadows playground at Fox Run Regional Park was replaced this summer with an ADA-accessible playground. Originally, the playground was expected to be open to the public in early July of this year. It opened in early September.

Fox Run Regional Park is located at 2110 Stella Drive west of Roller Coaster Road. The area is just north of Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
Child hit and killed
Little girl dies after being hit by truck in south Colorado Springs
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
Sinkhole near downtown Colorado Springs.
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs
Capitol Peak is about 14 miles from the town of Aspen and is considered one of the hardest...
Climber killed in fall of Colorado’s Capitol Peak

Latest News

Fall front arrives Friday
More heat today... relief by Friday
Rosa Desalvo, victim in CSPD cold case.
Woman killed in Colorado Springs nearly 30 years ago, police ask for help in cold case
Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!
COVID-19 booster
New COVID-19 booster rolling out across Colorado