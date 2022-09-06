New COVID-19 booster rolling out across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new shot designed to protect against the newest variants of COVID-19 are expected to be available across Colorado this week.

The state health department expects the shots to become available to Coloradans on Tuesday. They were authorized by the FDA and approved by the CDC at the end of August. As of August 31, the previous boosters for Moderna and Pfizer are no longer authorized for use for anyone age 12 or older.

Now, experts recommend getting this new shot at least two months after your previous dose. This can be taken after your original two shots, or your most recent booster.

Unlike previous shots, which only have one component designed to fight the original strain of the coronavirus that started the pandemic, these new shots are bivalent.

That means they include two components: one to fight the original strain, and another to fight the newest BA-4 and BA-5 variants of Omicron. These are the dominant variants across the U.S.

Those variants are considered less severe by experts. Nonetheless, local physicians still recommend getting this new shot.

“Even though in general, it causes milder disease, in people who are immunocompromised and people who are older, these infections from the omicron variant can cause more severe disease and can lead to hospitalizations and even to death,” said Dr. Richard Vu, a local physician.

He also says these variants can be particularly dangerous for those who have weaker immune systems because of how much more transmissible they are.

Experts recommend getting these shots as soon as they come out.

“Going into fall and winter, people start spending more time indoors, so we could see some additional COVID or even flu circulating around,” said Diana Herrero, Deputy Director for the CDC and public health response with the state health department. “Which is why it’s really important to get yourself protected now if you are eligible for these new omicron vaccines to get yourself protected as soon as possible.”

Dr. Vu also says everyone should take flu season into account while getting these new shots. He says getting the flu shot and the new Omicron booster on the same day can actually boost your body’s immune response to both viruses.

