Man found guilty of murdering La Junta resident

Matthew Perez
Matthew Perez(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man faces life in prison for murdering a La Junta resident.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Matthew Perez was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday. Perez was convicted in the homicide of Ernesto Apodaca. Apodaca’s body was discovered on May 14, 2021 inside his vehicle parked in the Morningside Heights neighborhood. Apodaca had been shot.

The sentencing for Perez is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

“The investigating agencies would like to extend their appreciation and support of the community throughout the course of the comprehensive investigation, including tips provided to investigators working the case,” a news release from the CBI reads.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

