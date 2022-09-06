Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!

For cool weather lovers... it only lasts a couple days
(KKTV)
By Luke Victor
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September has started out on a hot note for the western U.S. Several cities are breaking *all-time* heat records, not just for the month of September! Thankfully we’ve been spared the worst of the heat in southern Colorado -- but let’s be real, it’s still been way too hot out there. Here’s some of the worst heat wave being experienced in California. 👇

Only a couple days of heat look to remain for the High Plains and the Rockies as a strong cold front is poised to surge south, dropping high temperatures 30-40 degrees from Montana down through Colorado!

High to low temperature differences may be as high as 50-60 degrees cooler in spots! Widespread 40s for lows Saturday night into Sunday are possible in eastern Colorado. Below shows an animation of the cold front as it surges south on Friday.

For the next few days though, the heat will hold strong... Watch for temps in the 80s and 90s for the Pikes Peak Region with upper 90s, close to 100 for the HWY 50 corridor and the Plains.

There will be a little bit of moisture to work with as the front pushes south, a couple storms are possible in the Pikes Peak Region Friday, with cloudy weather and showers on Saturday. Both days should be breezy too.

Here’s the weekend forecast across the viewing area... That 20-30 degree temperature drop will feel nice! 🌬️🌬️

Unfortunately... it doesn’t look like it lasts all that long... that persistent ridge will try to budge it’s way back into Colorado by next week. It probably won’t have the same strength it did the past few days, so while we warm up, it shouldn’t be nearly as hot. Another front may try to roll in by the end of next week... slowly but surely the summer warmth will taper off. Keep in mind, we lose about 70 mins of daylight this month for the state. Colder weather is inevitable at this point in the season.

-Luke

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed and 3rd injured in suspected DUI crash in north Pueblo
Child hit and killed
Little girl dies after being hit by truck in south Colorado Springs
Colorado state trooper under investigation for ‘dishonesty’
Sinkhole near downtown Colorado Springs.
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs
Capitol Peak is about 14 miles from the town of Aspen and is considered one of the hardest...
Climber killed in fall of Colorado’s Capitol Peak

Latest News

Fall front arrives Friday
More heat today... relief by Friday
Pine Meadows Playground rendering.
Pine Meadows Playground at Fox Run Regional Park north of Colorado Springs now open
Rosa Desalvo, victim in CSPD cold case.
Woman killed in Colorado Springs nearly 30 years ago, police ask for help in cold case
COVID-19 booster
New COVID-19 booster rolling out across Colorado