Fall cold front arrives to Colorado Friday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September has started out on a hot note for the western U.S. Several cities are breaking *all-time* heat records, not just for the month of September! Thankfully we’ve been spared the worst of the heat in southern Colorado -- but let’s be real, it’s still been way too hot out there. Here’s some of the worst heat wave being experienced in California. 👇

🥵 You though it was hot yesterday??? Today is going to be even hotter!!! Several weather stations may break all-time record highs. Make sure you're prepared to #BeatTheHeat this week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/sUR2SOsZYC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 6, 2022

Only a couple days of heat look to remain for the High Plains and the Rockies as a strong cold front is poised to surge south, dropping high temperatures 30-40 degrees from Montana down through Colorado!

High to low temperature differences may be as high as 50-60 degrees cooler in spots! Widespread 40s for lows Saturday night into Sunday are possible in eastern Colorado. Below shows an animation of the cold front as it surges south on Friday.

For the next few days though, the heat will hold strong... Watch for temps in the 80s and 90s for the Pikes Peak Region with upper 90s, close to 100 for the HWY 50 corridor and the Plains.

There will be a little bit of moisture to work with as the front pushes south, a couple storms are possible in the Pikes Peak Region Friday, with cloudy weather and showers on Saturday. Both days should be breezy too.

Here’s the weekend forecast across the viewing area... That 20-30 degree temperature drop will feel nice! 🌬️🌬️

Unfortunately... it doesn’t look like it lasts all that long... that persistent ridge will try to budge it’s way back into Colorado by next week. It probably won’t have the same strength it did the past few days, so while we warm up, it shouldn’t be nearly as hot. Another front may try to roll in by the end of next week... slowly but surely the summer warmth will taper off. Keep in mind, we lose about 70 mins of daylight this month for the state. Colder weather is inevitable at this point in the season.

-Luke

