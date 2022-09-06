Driver fatigue possible factor in deadly Fremont County crash

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking at driver fatigue as a possible factor following a deadly crash in Fremont County.

CSP was called to Highway 50 between Howard and Coaldale just after 6 in the morning on Tuesday for a single-vehicle crash. Investigators believe the driver drifted off the roadway and hit a guardrail. The driver, only identified publicly as a 20-year-old man from Texas, died at the scene. The passenger, an 18-year-old Colorado man, was uninjured.

Eastbound Highway 50 was closed for about five hours.

Click here for information from hsi on preventing driver fatigue from HSI, a company that is focused on safety management.

