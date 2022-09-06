Colorado Springs business and owner to pay U.S. $400,000 in whistleblower case

Dynamic physical therapy in Colorado Springs.
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs business and its owner agreed to pay the United States $400,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act.

Emad Yassa, the owner of Dynamic, operates two clinics in Colorado Springs. Dynamic is a physical therapy company. According to the Department of Justice, a former employee of Dynamic filed a “whistleblower” lawsuit, claiming that Yassa was billing Medicare for medically unnecessary physical therapy services and for services that had not actually been provided. Yassa eventually signed a “Stipulation and Final Board Order,” admitting that from mid 2014 to mid-2017 he “routinely and improperly billed insurance companies, Medicare, and Medicaid for individual aquatic therapy sessions for his patients when they had actually participated in group aquatic therapy sessions,” and also “routinely failed to document in his patients’ records that they had participated in group aquatic therapy sessions.”

In an investigation by the United States uncovered Dynamic had also submitted false claims to TRICARE.

Click here for more on the settlement from the Department of Justice.

“We will aggressively pursue any kind of health care provider who relies on fraud to obtain payments from our federal healthcare programs,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We also appreciate the efforts of whistleblowers who bring fraudulent billing practices to light.”

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

11 News reached out to Dynamic and will update this story when they respond.

