Colorado school district closing early 2 days this week because of the heat

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado school district announced it will close early two days this week because of the heat.

Poudre School District, headquartered in Fort Collins, posted the following to their website on Tuesday:

“Dear PSD community,

For the safety of our students and staff, schools will release two hours early on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Thursday, Sept. 8, due to predicted temperatures in the high-90s.”

Click here to read the full post.

“We know that this announcement may prompt a range of emotions, from relief to frustration, and that it may be tough to find childcare or take time off work,” part of the website reads. “This wasn’t an easy decision because it has wide-reaching effects, and it was ultimately made with our students and staff’s safety in mind.”

The school district is working to get current cost estimates and timelines for installation of air conditioning in all schools.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.